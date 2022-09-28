Guwahati, Sep 28 (PTI) The Northeast Frontier Railway has decided to operate a special train between Jogbani in Bihar and Anand Vihar Terminal in Delhi from October 18 to facilitate passengers during upcoming puja festivals, an official said on Wednesday.

The festival special train will run for four trips each in both directions, NFR Chief Public Relations Officer Sabyasachi De said.

The train will depart Anand Vihar Terminal at 11:45 pm on all Tuesdays during October 18-November 8 period and reach Jogbani at 5:20 am on Thursdays.

It will commence its journey from Jogbani at 9 am on all Thursdays during the October 20-November 10 period.

"The festival special train will run via Araria, Katihar Jn, Barauni Jn, Gorakhpur and Moradabad stations," De said.

He also said that a ‘tourist express' between New Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar will run daily from October 1, instead of Saturdays and Sundays now.

"The timings and stoppages of this train will remain the same. With the resumption of daily services, more tourists will be able to have a glimpse of the beauty of Himalayan foothills," De said.

