New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has raised serious concerns about the lack of concrete efforts to address the ongoing water crisis affecting residents of Kanpur Nagar, Kanpur Dehat, and Fatehpur.

The tribunal emphasised the urgent need for remedial action as villagers continue to face severe hardships due to inadequate water supply and groundwater contamination caused by abandoned chromium waste.

A tribunal bench, headed by Justice Prakash Shrivastava (Chairperson) and Expert Member Dr A. Senthil Vel, noted that despite previous directives issued over a month ago, authorities have failed to implement noticeable improvements.

The bench expressed disappointment over the continued negligence and stressed that the seriousness of the matter appears to have been overlooked by the concerned departments.

Consequently, the Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh has been instructed to take immediate corrective steps to ensure residents receive a minimum requisite supply of clean drinking water and adequate medical assistance for those suffering from health issues linked to water contamination.

The tribunal also highlighted critical shortcomings in existing water provisions, noting that communities like Afeem Kothi's railway colony--which houses nearly 5,000 residents--receive only 50 KLD of water via tankers, far below required levels. Authorities have proposed a long-term solution involving surface water supply, but an immediate intervention is necessary, especially with the approaching summer months.

Furthermore, the NGT reiterated the need to prevent the further spread of hazardous chromium dumps and called for stricter accountability measures for factories found guilty of mishandling toxic chemicals. The tribunal has scheduled the next hearing on July 1, 2025, granting liberty to the Amicus Curiae to seek an earlier mention if the urgency of the situation demands it. (ANI)

