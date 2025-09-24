New Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI): The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Wednesday directed the personal appearance of senior officials, including the Member Secretary of the State Wetland Authority, Vice-Chairman of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Chief Executive Officer of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), Managing Director of DSIIDC, and the District Magistrate (West).

The Tribunal stated that their physical presence or participation via video conference was essential to facilitate the proper adjudication of the case concerning encroachment and the restoration of water bodies in the capital.

Also Read | Diwali Bonus for Government Employees: Cabinet Clears INR 1,866 Crore Productivity-Linked Bonus for Railway Staff Ahead of Diwali 2025 Festivities.

A Bench of Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi (Judicial Member) and Dr Afroz Ahmad (Expert Member) passed the order after noting that, despite clear directions issued by the State Wetland Authority on October 30, 2024, no concrete steps had been taken to remove encroachments or rejuvenate the listed water bodies.

The Tribunal observed that the responses filed by the authorities were "evasive and vague," adding that "no action worth the name has been taken." It also expressed concern that the matter, filed in April 2022, has remained pending for more than three years, contrary to the statutory mandate under Section 18(3) of the NGT Act, which requires disposal within six months.

Also Read | Ladakh Statehood Protest: Police Attacked, BJP Office Set on Fire in Leh As Protests Turn Violent; Sonam Wangchuk Breaks Fast and Appeals for Calm (Videos).

Officials have been asked to produce relevant records detailing the identification of encroachments, their removal, and steps taken for the restoration of water bodies during the pendency of the case, particularly after August 20, 2024. The matter will now be heard on November 3, 2025.

Earlier, the NGT had instructed the Delhi Wetland Authority to identify missing water bodies and initiate their restoration. The authority has been directed to submit comprehensive details on each site, including its area, extent of encroachment, present condition, and water quality, covering water bodies recorded in revenue documents and detected through satellite imagery. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)