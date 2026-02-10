New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI): The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report regarding a deadly explosion at an illegally operated rat-hole coal mine in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district that claimed 18 lives.

The Tribunal registered an original application based on a news item published on February 6, 2026, which highlighted the incident and potential environmental law violations.

The Tribunal noted that the blast, reportedly caused by dynamite, occurred at an illegal mine in the Mynsyngat area around 11 a.m., resulting in multiple deaths and several people being trapped underground. It also noted that hazardous mining had previously been banned and that the incident raised concerns about ongoing illegal operations despite restrictions.

A bench led by NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Expert Member A Senthil Vel said the matter indicated violations and non-compliance with the Tribunal's earlier orders, along with possible breaches of environmental laws, including the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, the Indian Forest Act, and the Environment (Protection) Act.

The Tribunal observed that the issue raised substantial questions regarding environmental norms and the implementation of statutory provisions. Referring to a Supreme Court judgement recognising its power to take up matters suo motu, the NGT registered the case.

The NGT impleaded key authorities as respondents, including the Chief Secretary of Meghalaya, the Central Pollution Control Board, the Integrated Regional Office of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in Shillong, and the Deputy Commissioner of East Jaintia Hills district. Notices have been issued directing them to file replies in affidavit form at least one week before the next hearing. The matter has been listed for further hearing on May 19, 2026. (ANI)

