New Delhi [India], August 24 (ANI): The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has initiated suo motu proceedings on the basis of a published report highlighting an IIT-Roorkee study which finds that groundwater, and not glacier melt, sustains the Ganga's summer flow, particularly beyond the Himalayan foothills up to Patna.

A bench comprising Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava, Expert Member Dr. A. Senthil Vel, and Expert Member Dr. Prashant Gargava took cognisance of the issue during the hearing held on August 20.

Also Read | Japan Plans To Double Target for Investment in India to USD 68 Billion, Considers Hiring Over 50,000 Indians: Report.

According to the study, isotope analysis of the Ganga and its tributaries shows that glacier melt contributes minimally to the river's discharge once it enters the plains. Instead, groundwater plays the dominant role, enhancing the river's volume by nearly 120 per cent. The study also points out that approximately 58 per cent of the water is lost to evaporation during the summer season.

It further suggests that initiatives such as Namami Gange and Jal Shakti Abhiyan should emphasise groundwater recharge, aquifer management, wetland restoration, and revival of tributaries to ensure perennial flow.

Also Read | Guru Granth Sahib Parkash Purab 2025: PM Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Extend Warm Wishes.

The Tribunal observed that the matter reflects potential violations under the Environment Protection Act, 1986, and involves significant concerns about adherence to environmental norms and statutory provisions.

Referring to the Supreme Court judgment in Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai vs. Ankita Sinha and Others (2021), the bench reiterated its power to take up issues suo motu.

The Tribunal has impleaded four agencies as respondents in the case: the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; the Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation; the National Mission for Clean Ganga; and the Central Ground Water Board.

Each of the respondents has been directed to submit their replies by way of affidavit no later than one week before the next scheduled hearing. If any reply is submitted directly without legal representation, the responsible official must be present virtually to assist the Tribunal during proceedings. The matter is scheduled for further hearing on November 10, 2025. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)