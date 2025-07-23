New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken suo-motu cognizance of the garbage crisis plaguing parts of Southeast Delhi, particularly Shaheen Bagh and Sarita Vihar, following a news report. The Tribunal has registered the matter as Original Application and issued notices to multiple government bodies for a formal response.

The news article highlighted that garbage had not been collected in several localities for days. The report stated that streets commonly filled with food vendors in Shaheen Bagh had turned into dumping grounds, reeking of decaying waste.

Residents on High Tension Road (popularly called 40-Futta) reported massive garbage mounds attracting swarms of flies. The foul smell has infiltrated homes, forcing many women to keep their doors and curtains closed.

Local shopkeepers attributed the situation to the absence of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) waste collection vehicles, which hadn't arrived in over five days.

The NGT bench, led by Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert members Dr A Senthil Vel and Dr Afroz Ahmad, noted several probable violations of environmental laws. These include the Environment Protection Act (1986), Solid Waste Management Rules (2016), the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act (1981), and the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act (1957).

Citing the Supreme Court's ruling in the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai vs. Ankita Sinha & Ors. case, the Tribunal invoked its authority to address the issue on its own.

Respondents named in the matter include the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, and the District Magistrate of South East Delhi.

They have been ordered to submit detailed affidavits no later than one week before the next hearing on October 8, 2025. Moreover, those filing without legal counsel must attend proceedings virtually to assist the Tribunal. (ANI)

