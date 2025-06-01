Kohima, Jun 1 (PTI) A massive road sinking incident occurred on National Highway-2 along the Kohima-Mao route near Phesama, leading to the complete closure of the affected stretch, officials said on Sunday.

The incident took place in the morning due to incessant rain for the last several days. The road has sunk around 4 feet.

In light of the disruption, which is just below the Naga Heritage Village Kisama, Deputy Commissioner of Kohima, B Henok Buchem, issued a travel advisory to manage traffic and ensure public safety till further notice.

Imposing traffic restrictions and diversions, the Kohima DC said heavy vehicles traveling towards Kohima from Manipur will be stopped at Khuzama.

Heavy vehicles bound for Manipur/southern Nagaland from Dimapur are being stopped at Sechu Zubza, he said.

Also informing about alternative routes, the administration also asked Kohima-bound light motor vehicles (LMVs) to use the Demori Cove/JCC-Kisama-Phesama route (one-way) while Manipur/southern Nagaland-bound LMVs can proceed via the BSF Camp-Chakhabama-Kidima-Viswema-Mao Gate route.

People have been strictly cautioned to avoid the affected area, particularly in proximity to damaged electric poles, until the departments concerned complete necessary safety measures.

