Aizawl, Jul 23 (PTI) Amidst escalating public anger over the crumbling condition of NH-6/306, Mizoram's main lifeline, the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) has replaced its executive director (Projects) in Aizawl, officials said on Wednesday.

In an order on July 22, NHIDCL appointed Adelbert Susngi as the new executive director at the Aizawl regional office, replacing Virendra Kumar Jakhar, who is currently on leave till August 6.

Also Read | Air India Plane Crash: New Delhi Trashes British Media Report That 2 UK Families Received Wrong Bodies of Victims; All Mortal Remains Were Handled With Utmost Professionalism, Says MEA.

The national highway is under NHIDCL.

Jakhar has been asked to report to the NHIDCL head office in Delhi after his leave.

Also Read | Nellore: Thief Drives Off With RTC Bus in Andhra Pradesh, Alerted Police Apprehend Man a Few Hours After Theft.

The decision comes amidst a severe supply crisis triggered by the dilapidated condition of the Sairang-Kawnpui sector of the highway, which connects Mizoram with Silchar in Assam.

NH-306 (also known as NH-6 in parts) is the primary lifeline of Mizoram, linking the state with Assam's Silchar town.

Due to the dangerous road condition, oil tanker operators have halted operations since July 19, further deepening the fuel crisis.

Earlier this month, local truckers briefly repaired the sector themselves, halting traffic for six days and worsening shortages.

Mizoram's lone Lok Sabha MP Richard Vanlalhmangaiha on Tuesday called on NHIDCL managing director Krishan Kumar in Delhi and briefed him about the deplorable state of the national highway, an official statement said on Wednesday.

Kumar told the MP that the leadership change followed a request from Chief Minister Lalduhoma.

He also told Richard that Rs 50 crore has been sanctioned to repair NH-6/306, and they were planning to complete the entire repairing on the Sairang-Kawnpui stretch within a month.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)