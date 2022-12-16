New Delhi, December 16: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday issued notice to the Bihar government and Director General of Police (DGP) over the Saran hooch tragedy in which 60 people have died so far and sought a report within four weeks, said Jaimini Kumar Srivastava, Deputy Director, Media and Communication of NHRC.

Speaking to ANI, Srivastava said that NHRC wants to know how this happened despite a ban on liquor in the state and what action is being taken against negligent cops. Bihar Hooch Tragedy: No Compensation to Those Who Die After Consuming Liquor, Says CM Nitish Kumar in State Assembly (Watch Video).

"Suo moto cognizance taken over Hooch tragedy notices issued to Chief Secretary & DGP of Bihar seeking a report within four weeks, NHRC wants to know how this happened despite a ban on liquor in state and what action is being taken against negligent cops," Srivastava added.

The NHRC has taken suo motu cognizance of media reports that several people have died after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in the Saran district of Bihar. The sale and consumption of alcohol were completely banned in Bihar in April 2016, though its implementation has been patchy.

"The Commission has observed that the contents of the media reports, if true, raise concern for human rights. Apparently, the reported incident indicates the failure of the State Government to implementation of its policy of prohibition of sale and consumption of illicit/spurious liquor in the State of Bihar," the NHRC said in a statement. Bihar Hooch Tragedy: CM Nitish Kumar Repeats Appeal in State Assembly, Says ‘If You Drink, You Will Die’.

Accordingly, it has issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, Bihar calling for a detailed report in the matter including the status of the FIR registered by the police, medical treatment of the victims who are hospitalized, and compensation if any, granted to the aggrieved families.

"The Commission would also like to know about the action taken against the delinquent officers, responsible for the tragedy. The response from the authorities is expected at the earliest but not later than four weeks from the issuance of these orders," it said.

The Commission said that according to the media reports, carried on December 15, 2022, the deaths have been reported across three villages under Mashrakh, Ishuapur and Amnaur police stations of Marhaura sub-division in the Chhapra area.

The police suspect that the villagers might have purchased the liquor from a common shop in these adjoining areas. The family members of the deceased have, reportedly, stated that more than 50 people had consumed country-made liquor, it said.

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday said no compensation will be given if a person dies after consuming spurious liquor. The chief minister's remark comes amid severe criticism from the Opposition, led by the BJP, in the wake of the rising hooch deaths in the Chhapra district.

"No compensation will be provided to people who die after consuming spurious liquor. We have been appealing to you not to drink. If you drink, you will die. Those who speak against prohibition will not bring any good to the people," the Bihar CM said in the Assembly on Friday. On Thursday, the chief minister told media persons, who had mobbed for comments on the rising hooch toll in Chhapra, said, "Those consuming spurious liquor will die."

The CM has been fighting a firestorm of protests and Opposition attacks over his alleged failed liquor prohibition policy. Defending the liquor ban in Bihar, he had earlier said the state's prohibition policy has seen many giving up drinking in the state.

The hooch toll rose to 60 on Friday. Masrakh Station House Officer (SHO) Ritesh Mishra and constable Vikesh Tiwari were suspended immediately after the hooch deaths were reported first on Tuesday night.

