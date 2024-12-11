New Delhi [India], December 11 (ANI): After taking suo motu cognizance of a media report that a seven-month-old baby was allegedly abducted from a footpath and sexually assaulted by some miscreants in Kolkata, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, West Bengal for a detailed reported within two weeks.

"The report is expected to include the status of the FIR, the health of the baby victim, and compensation, if any provided to the aggrieved family," the NHRC said in its statement on Wednesday.

The commission said, "The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), India has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report that a seven-month-old baby was allegedly abducted from a footpath and sexually assaulted by some miscreants in Kolkata, West Bengal on November 30. The girl is reported to be the daughter of a homeless couple. She was seen lying on the pavement when some people spotted her and informed the police."

"The Commission has examined the news report's contents, which, if true, raise a serious issue of violation of the infant's human rights. The incident indicates sheer lawlessness. Antisocial elements roam freely and indulge in any unlawful activity without fear," it said.

"Therefore, the Commission has issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, West Bengal calling for a detailed report within two weeks," it added

According to the media report, carried on December 5, the baby victim is undergoing medical treatment at a Government Hospital in Kolkatta, the commission further said. (ANI)

