New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI): The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Thursday issued notice to the Jharkhand Government over the torture and parading of a tribal girl on the diktat of a village Panchayat in Palamu district.

The National Human Rights Commission, NHRC, India has taken suo motu cognizance of media reports that on the diktat of Jogidih village Panchayat in Palamu district of Jharkhand, a tribal girl was physically assaulted, and paraded with shoes around her neck after shaving her head when she refused to marry a man of the choice of her kin.

The Commission has observed that the contents of the media report, if true, amount to a violation of the human rights of the victim at the behest of a village Panchayat. The perpetrators of such an immoral and unlawful act cannot be allowed to go scot-free in a civilized society governed by the rule of law.

Accordingly, it has issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, Jharkhand calling for a detailed report on the matter within four weeks including the status of the FIR registered by the police, medical treatment of the victim girl and compensation if any, granted to her.

The authorities are expected to explain in the report the status of the installment of the compensation given to the victim, who is eligible for the same as per the provisions of the Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. They are also expected to intimate the status of any counselling provided to the victim girl, who suffered the trauma of physical pain, humiliation, and social stigma. The Commission would also like to know about the action taken against the delinquent officers, responsible for the tragedy, the statement said.

According to the media reports, carried on May 16, 2023, the victim had run away on the day of her marriage on April 20, 2023.

When she returned after 20 days to the village, a meeting of the Panchayat was organized to punish her.

After torturing and parading her in the village, she was left in the jungle in the night from where the police recovered her the next day and admitted her to the hospital.

Reportedly, her parents died eight years ago and she is living with her brother and two sisters. (ANI)

