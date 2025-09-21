New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI): The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), India, in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), is organising a six-day Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Executive Capacity Building Programme on human rights for senior-level functionaries of the National Human Rights Institutions (NHRIs) of the Global South in New Delhi from September 22 to 27.

According to an official statement, the programme aims to strengthen the capacities of National Human Rights Institutions (NHRIs) from the Global South. This reflects NHRC India's ongoing commitment to global human rights dialogue, South-South cooperation and the collective advancement of rights-based governance.

Also Read | Kanpur Shocker: Man Murders Lover, Stuffs Body in Black Suitcase, Throws It Into Yamuna River Over Marriage Pressure in Uttar Pradesh.

This customised programme has been developed in accordance with the needs of NHRIs of participating countries and feedback provided during the three earlier ITEC capacity-building programmes organised by the Commission. Senior-level functionaries from 12 NHRIs from Mauritius, Jordan, Georgia, the Philippines, Qatar, Fiji, Uzbekistan, Bolivia, Nigeria, Mali, Morocco and Paraguay are likely to attend the programme.

Drawing from NHRC India's experience of over three decades, the programme seeks to promote deeper understanding, mutual learning and meaningful collaboration among NHRIs for advocacy, enforcement and institutional strengthening across the Global South. Eminent persons with domain knowledge and expertise in capacity building and imparting training will be the resource persons. The programme will be inaugurated by the Chairperson of the NHRC, India Justice V. Ramasubramanian, the statement added.

Also Read | Mumbai Police Stop 19-Year-Old Girl From Suicide After Boyfriend's Death in Powai.

The expected outcome includes developing a better understanding of international dimensions of human rights; a deeper understanding of NHRC, India's work in the field of human rights protection and its best practices, which can be adopted by the other NHRIs; improved networking among NHRIs, fostering collaborations and partnerships at regional and international levels; and enhanced capability to contribute towards the protection and promotion of human rights.

The participants will engage in interactive sessions with eminent persons and practitioners in the field, cultural immersion and field visits. This programme stands as a testament to NHRC India's enduring commitment to fostering a world where human rights are respected, protected and celebrated. It aims to serve as a dynamic platform for dialogue, learning and cooperation among NHRIs of the Global South. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)