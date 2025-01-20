New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) The NHRC on Monday said it issued a notice to the Kerala government and the state's police chief over reports alleging sexual abuse of a Scheduled Caste girl in Pathanamthitta district.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) observed in a statement that the content of the media report, if true, raised a serious issue of the girl's human rights violation.

According to the media report, published on January 15, the girl -- now 18 years old -- had alleged in her complaint that she was sexually abused by several individuals, it said.

The matter came to light during counselling conducted by the Child Welfare Committee after her teachers at an educational institution informed the panel about noticeable changes in her behaviour, the NHRC said in the statement.

The NHRC "has taken suo motu cognisance of the reported sexual abuse of a girl belonging to the Scheduled Caste in Pathanamthitta district of Kerala and arrest of 44 people so far out of 59 accused in the 30 FIRs in the matter".

"Reportedly, two of the accused are absconding abroad and the remaining 13 others are yet to be arrested," it added.

The commission has issued notices to the Kerala chief secretary and the director general of police, seeking a detailed report.

The report is expected to include the status of the FIR, the girl's health and medical care, counselling and compensation, if any, provided to her in the matter, within two weeks, the rights panel said.

