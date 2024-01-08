New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) The NHRC has issued notice to the Telangana government and the state's police chief over reports that an engineering student allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the fifth floor of her college in Rangareddy district, officials said.

Reportedly, the victim had joined the college just three months ago and was commuting daily by the college bus from her residence in Kukatpally, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) said in a statement

The NHRC has taken "suo motu cognisance of a media report that an engineering girl student committed suicide by jumping from the fifth floor of her college in Rangareddy district, Telangana on January 5," it said.

The Commission has observed that the content of the news report, if true, raises a "serious issue of violation of human rights" which is a matter of concern.

Accordingly, it has issued notices to the chief secretary and the director general of police in the government of Telangana, seeking a detailed report within four weeks, the statement said.

"The report should also include the outcome of the police investigation and inquiry conducted by the college administration, the action taken against the persons found responsible for the incident, and steps taken or proposed to be taken to ensure that such painful incidents do not recur," it said.

According to the media report, carried on January 6, the eyewitnesses said the victim took the extreme step even as her fellow students screamed at her to stop. She was rushed to a private hospital in Isnapur by the students and college management, where the doctors pronounced her "brought dead", it added.

