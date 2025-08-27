New Delhi [India], August 27 (ANI): The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report on the death of a speech-and hearing-impaired gang rape victim at her home in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, on August 21.

Reportedly, she was subjected to gang rape by two men in the Loni area of the district on 18th August, 2025.

Also Read | RSS Anthem Row: Mallikarjun Kharge Says 'DK Shivakumar Tendered Apology, Matter Is a Closed Case And No One Should Repeat It'.

The Commission has observed that the contents of the news report, if true, raise serious issues of violation of human rights. Therefore, it has issued notices to the Director General of Police (DGP) of Uttar Pradesh and the District Magistrate of Ghaziabad, calling for a detailed report on the matter within two weeks.

The NHRC has issued a notice to the DGP, Uttar Pradesh and DM, Ghaziabad, calling for a detailed report on the matter within two weeks.

Also Read | Corrupt Parties and Dynasty Politics Pushed Uttar Pradesh Into 'Bimaru' Category, Says CM Yogi Adityanath.

The report is expected to include the status of the investigation and compensation, if any, granted to the victim's family.

According to the media report carried on 22nd August, 2025, the victim was undergoing treatment at the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences, Delhi. The two alleged perpetrators have been arrested, who had abducted her when she was walking alone on an isolated stretch and sexually assaulted her.

Earlier in the day, the NHRC took suo motu cognisance of media reports on the death of a 22-year-old Zimbabwean student, who succumbed to injuries at AIIMS Bathinda after being allegedly assaulted by a group of men in Punjab's Bathinda district.

The victim, identified as Ziweya Leeroy, was pursuing graduation at Guru Kashi University in Talwandi Sabo town. According to reports, Leeroy was allegedly attacked on August 13, 2025, following an altercation with a security guard at the university.

Police said Leeroy was assaulted by the guard, identified as Dilpreet Singh, along with eight others. He had been undergoing treatment at AIIMS Bathinda but died on August 21, 2025. An FIR has been registered in the case.

Taking note of the incident, the NHRC observed that the reported facts, if true, raise serious concerns regarding the violation of human rights and the safety of foreign students studying in India.

The Commission has issued notices to the Director General of Police, Punjab, and the Registrar of Guru Kashi University, seeking a detailed report within two weeks.

The NHRC has asked the authorities to provide information on the circumstances leading to the assault, the action taken against the accused, and the measures being implemented to ensure the safety of international students on campus. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)