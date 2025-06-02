New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report detailing the tragic death of a nine-year-old girl, who was a victim of rape and brutal assault, at Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) on June 1.

Allegations have surfaced that the child was left waiting in an ambulance for hours before receiving medical care.

The victim was assaulted in Muzaffarpur on May 26 and was brought to PMCH in critical condition on May 30.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has acknowledged that if the reports are accurate, they indicate a grave violation of human rights. Accordingly, it has issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, Bihar, demanding a detailed report within two weeks.

According to media reports, the accused had previously committed a similar crime against a 12-year-old girl and attempted to kill her.

The deceased girl's uncle alleged that despite the critical condition of the child, the hospital administration kept them waiting in an ambulance for two hours before providing treatment, an oversight that could have cost her life.

Police reports indicate that the girl suffered severe slash wounds to her throat and chest, with the attacker attempting to kill her by slitting her throat. The injuries damaged her vocal cords, leaving her unable to speak. The accused has been arrested.

PMCH Superintendent Dr Abhijit Singh stated that while the girl was initially treated at Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital in Muzaffarpur before being brought to PMCH, medical staff at PMCH acted promptly upon her admission, attending to her even while she was in the ambulance. He asserted that doctors from all departments worked tirelessly to provide critical care throughout the night. (ANI)

