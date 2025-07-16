New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) of India has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report regarding the alleged murder and burning of five members of a Scheduled Tribe family in Purnia district, Bihar, on the night of July 6.

The incident reportedly occurred due to accusations of witchcraft.

The NHRC has raised serious concerns over potential human rights violations and issued notices to the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police, Bihar.

The Commission has sought a detailed report within two weeks, encompassing the current status of the investigation and any actions taken against those responsible.

In addition, the Commission has urged the State Government to ensure the safety and psychological support of the sole survivor, a 16-year-old boy who witnessed the incident and lost his entire family.

According to the media report dated 8th July 2025, the boy stated that a mob of around 50 individuals entered their home, accused his mother of witchcraft, and violently assaulted her. The family members who tried to intervene were also attacked and killed. The bodies were reportedly moved and set on fire approximately 100-150 meters from their residence. (ANI)

