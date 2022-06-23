Hyderabad, June 23 (PTI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted searches at multiple locations in Telangana and arrested three people for their alleged involvement in recruiting youth for the outlawed organisation CPI(Maoist).

The central agency carried out searches at three places in Ranga Reddy and Medak districts and Secunderabad here in connection with the Peddabayalu CPI(Maoist) recruitment case and arrested the trio including a woman High Court Advocate. The sleuths seized incriminating materials including digital devices.

The case pertains to the conspiracy and recruitment of a college student into the fold of the outfit by the leaders, members of Chaitanya Mahila Sangham (CMS), a frontal organisation of CPI (Maoist), NIA said in a release.

The case was initially registered at Peddabayalu Police Station of Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh in January this year.

The NIA had re-registered the case on June 3 and taken over the investigation. Based on the searches, the agency arrested the three accused.

Further investigation in the case is on, the NIA added. Meanwhile, the family members of the woman advocate condemned the NIA action, alleging the searches were conducted at their house without notice.

The woman's husband told media that she had long back resigned from Chaitanya Mahila Sangham and that earlier also cases were booked against her and she spent about seven months in jail.

