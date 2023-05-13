New Delhi [India], May 13 (ANI): Two days after searches at multiple locations in Maharashtra, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday made another arrest in the 2021 Naupada fake currency case, taking the total arrests to three.

The accused, Md Fayaaz Shikilkar has been taken into custody for possession of 12 sharp-edged swords and other incriminating material linking him to the case relating to the seizure of high-quality fake Indian currency notes (FICN), an official statement said.

NIA investigations showed that the accused was in touch with D-company in connection with the fake notes circulation racket, the statement added.

Wednesday's searches at six locations led to the NIA linking 33-year-old Mohammad Fayaaz, a resident of Mumbai, with the 2021 case on the basis of certain material recovered from the houses and offices of the accused and suspects.

Two persons, identified as Riyaz and Nasir, also residents of Mumbai, are currently in judicial custody in the case, in which counterfeit Indian currency notes of Rs 2000 denomination were seized.

Thane City Police had originally registered a case on November 18, 2021, under relevant sections of IPC and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

The police had chargesheeted the duo in the high-profile case, which was taken over by the NIA and re-registered as RC-01/2023/NIA/Mum) on February 7 2023. (ANI)

