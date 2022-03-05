New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) The NIA has arrested a suspected smuggler for his alleged involvement in smuggling gold and Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) in the country, an official said on Saturday.

Abdul Wahid of Uttar Pradesh's Sant Kabir Nagar who currently resides in Delhi's Bhajanpura was arrested Friday, the official of the premier investigation agency said.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Drunk Driver Mows 2 Minor Girls, Truck Gutted While Escaping in Palghar.

The case pertains to the January 12 seizure of FICN of face value of Rs 10 lakh and 175 gms gold worth Rs 8.5 lakh at terminal-3 of Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport by Customs officials from Mohammad Shahjan, the NIA official said.

After forensic examination, it was found that the seized FICN was of high quality and subsequently sections of the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act were invoked, the official said.

Also Read | Court Dismisses Tahir Hussain’s Bail Plea in Money Laundering Case Over Alleged Funding of Northeast Delhi Violence.

Earlier, two accused were arrested by the NIA in the case.

Wahid has revealed that he is an active member of a gang involved in smuggling of FICNs and gold into India, the official said.

He was produced before the special NIA court, Patiala House, on Saturday and taken on police remand, the NIA official said, adding that further investigation in the case continues.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)