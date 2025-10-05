Batala (Punjab) [India], October 5 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has chargesheeted 11 accused in the April 2025 case related to the BKI-orchestrated Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG) terror attack at the Qila Lal Singh police station in Batala district of Punjab.

The accused, who are all under arrest, have been charged under various provisions of BNS 2023, UA (P) Act, Arms Act and Explosive Substances Act in the chargesheet filed before the NIA Special Court, Mohali, Punjab, according to the release.

Another 11 accused individuals identified in the case are still at large and absconding.

Foreign-based Handlers of the proscribed Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terrorist organisation, namely Harpreet Singh alias Happy Passia, Mannu Agwan and Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi Navasherian, had publicly claimed responsibility for the attack, which took place late on the night of April 6 this year.

The attack was executed by BKI members, with active support from foreign-based operatives, with the intent to spread terror and promote the agenda of anti-India groups.

Investigations by NIA, which took over the case from the state police in May, revealed that the conspiracy was directed by foreign-based terror operatives, who exploited family ties and other vulnerabilities. They used social media platforms to radicalise and recruit vulnerable youth in Punjab to unleash terrorism against India.

NIA is continuing to investigate the case under Section 193(9) BNSS in an effort to nab the absconders and any other unidentified conspirators involved in the attack.

NIA, which took over the case on March 23 this year, found during the investigation that at Rinda's behest, Happy Passia, had recruited Abhijot Singh through his node, Shamsher Singh alias Shera alias Honey in Armenia, to carry out the terror attack.

The NIA has also arrested Abhijot in a separate case relating to a targeted shooting in Sector 10, Chandigarh.

On his return from Armenia, Abhijot had engaged in picking up and dropping off weapons and explosives at the direction of his foreign-based handlers. He had expanded his gang by recruiting Kuljit Singh and other co-accused.

According to the NIA, on December 9, 2024, Kuljit had picked up the grenade used in the attack on Ghanie Ke Bangar police station. (ANI)

