New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has chargesheeted a key accused in the case relating to the IED blast that had killed 10 District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel and their civilian driver in Chhattisgarh by members of the banned CPI (Maoist) terror outfit in April 2023. According to an official release, the accused identified as Bandra Tati alias Hunga has been charged under various sections of IPC, Explosive Substances Act, Chhattisgarh Vishesh Jan Suraksha Adhiniyam, 2005, and UA(P) Act. During investigation, the NIA discovered that Bandra Tati was the president of Dandakaranya Adivasi Kisan Majdoor Sangh (DAKMS), a frontal organisation of CPI (Maoist), in Acheli Village in Dantewada District, Chhattisgarh.

He was involved in the transportation of the IEDs used in the attack, carried out in Aranpur with the aim to loot weapons of the security forces as part of a criminal conspiracy to wage war against Government of India and strike terror in the minds of the people. Bandra Tati was in the possession of the prohibited explosive material, which he had received from senior cadres of the proscribed terrorist organisation.

He had also attended conspiracy meetings organised by CPI (Maoist), as per NIA investigations. As per the release, the state police, during initial investigations, had chargesheeted 26 accused in 2023 before NIA re-registered the case as RC-07/2024/NIA/RPR on 23rd February 2024. Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

