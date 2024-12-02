New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday charge-sheeted two accused in a case related to an explosion during illegal transportation of explosives in West Bengal's Bankura area while the charges have been abated against the third accused due to his death.

The accused have been identified as Joydeb Mondal alias Bablu Mondal (who died in the explosion and charges abated against him), Dhananjoy Gorai, and Karimul Khan.

The chargesheet has been filed against them before the NIA Special Court, Kolkata, under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and ES Act.

All three were found actively involved in the criminal conspiracy related to the storage and transport of the explosives unlawfully and improperly thereby endangering human life or property.

NIA investigation in the case, registered on October 8, has revealed a criminal conspiracy with respect to the storage and transport of illegally procured explosives without a valid license.

The explosion leading to the death of Joydeb Mondal alias Bablu Mondal took place during one such attempt to illegally transport the explosives.

The NIA said its investigation so far points to a clandestine network involved in the illegal trade and transport of explosives and improper and dangerous handling of explosives. (ANI)

