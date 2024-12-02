Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu is reportedly getting married to a Hyderabad-based businessman, Venkata Datta Sai, in Udaipur on December 22. Sindhu, who won silver in the Rio Olympics in 2016 and bronze in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, ended her two-year-long drought by winning the BWF tour title Syed Modi International 2024 championship in Lucknow. The Syed Modi International 2024 was the final tournament of the BWF World Tour this year. PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen Express Happiness Following Syed Modi International 2024 Singles Titles Win (Watch Video).

According to a report by The Hindu, the two-time Olympic medallist will tie the knot with the Hyderabad-based Venkata Datta Sai on December 22. Venkata Datta Sai is the executive director of Posidex Technologies. The Hindu report further added that the wedding will take place in Udaipur with the wedding-related events starting from December 20.

The report stated that the wedding had been planned in such a way that the great Indian shuttler Sindhu could return back to the international circuit in January 2025. According to the report, the reception will be held in Hyderabad on December 24. Lakshya Sen Reacts After Winning Syed Modi International 2024 for First Time, Says ‘This Year Taught Me To Push Harder…,’

Sindhu is regarded as one of the finest Indian shuttlers, having five world championship medals, including a gold medal in 2019. Sindhu has clinched silver and bronze at the Olympic Games. The star badminton player achieved a career-high world ranking of No. 2 in 2017.

