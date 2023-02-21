New Delhi [India], February 21 (ANI): In a major crackdown against gangster syndicate, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) launchred searches at over 70 locations across several states on Tuesday.

The searches were being conducted in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

The raids were being conducted at over 30 locations in Punjab.

The ongoing raids are in connection with a probe into a case registered by NIA against gangster and their criminal syndicate. This is the fourth round of NIA raids on the gangster network.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

