Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 19 (ANI): National Investigation Agency (NIA) Special Court in Mumbai on Tuesday convicted Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) racketeer Abdul Kadir and sentenced him to seven years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) and a fine of Rs 1000.

The case was originally registered against the accused at Bhivandi Taluk Police Station in Thane district in October 2018 pertaining to the recovery of FICN of value of about Rs 4.5 lakh from the possession of the five accused persons - Rehan Abbas Shaikh, Shafahad Mukhtar Ansari, Anees Iklak Shaikh, Kishor Namdeo Fular and Rohit Nagendra Singh, all residents of Mumbai.

NIA had re-registered the case on 04.12.2018 and taken up the investigation.

During the investigation, the involvement of four more persons - Samir Mandal, Sabir Ali, Abdul Kadir, and Mohammad Shadab Khan - was revealed and they were arrested.

After investigation, NIA filed a chargesheet in January 2019 and subsequently, supplementary chargesheets were filed in September 2019 and April this year.

According to NIA, investigation revealed that Abdul Kadir along with his brother co-accused Sabir Ali, both residents of Malda in West Bengal, had procured the FICN from absconding accused Karim Shaikh in Bangladesh.

They had then given the FICN to co-accused Samir Mandal for further circulation. The trial against the remaining chargesheeted accused is continuing, a NIA release said. (ANI)

