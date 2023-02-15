New Delhi [India], February 15 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday declared a bounty of Rs 15 lakh against Canada-based absconding gangster Lakhbir Singh Sandhu alias Landa.

A resident of Harike village in Punjab's Tarn Taran district, Landa is currently residing in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

The NIA had registered a case against Landa on August 20 last year under Sections 120B, 121, 121A of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 17, 18, 18-B and 38 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, 1967 for his involvement in unlawful activities in various parts of the country.

Landa is wanted by the NIA in regular Case No. 37/2022/NIA/DLI dated August 20, 2022, said the NIA.

"If any person has any information of the importance of Landa leading to his arrest or apprehension, the information may be shared on 011-24368800, WhatsApp and Telegram number +91-8585931100 and Email ID: do.nia a@gov.in at NIA's Headquarter in New Delhi," the NIA said.

NIA Branch Office Chandigarh can also be informed at 0172-2682900, 2682901 telephone numbers, WhatsApp and Telegram Number: 7743002947 and Email ID: info-chd.nia@ gov.in, said the NIA.

"The identity of the informer shall be kept secret," added the NIA.

The NIA move comes months after Punjab Police arrested four alleged accomplices of Landa and seized four countrymade weapons along with magazines and bullets from their possessions.

One of the suspects identified as Gurlal Singh was wanted by the counterintelligence in a case of seizure of explosives last year. He was evading arrest for the past several months.

Besides Gurlal, others who were held in December last year included Rajbir Singh Raja, Armandeep Singh alias Lakha, and Gurlal Singh-- all residents of the Tarn Taran area. (ANI)

