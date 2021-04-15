Ranchi, Apr 15 (PTI) The NIA Thursday filed a second supplementary charge-sheet before a special court here against 18 people over a deadly attack on police by outlawed CPI (Maoist) cadres in June 2019 in which five policemen were killed, officials said.

They have been charged under sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the Arms Act and the Explosive Substances Act, they said.

The case pertains to the deadly attack on a police patrol party by the cadres of CPI (Maoist) on June 14, 2019 at Kukru Haat in Jharkhand's Saraikela-Kharsawan district in which the jawans were killed and their arms and ammunition looted.

Earlier, the state police had filed a charge-sheet against 11 accused.

The NIA took over the probe in December last year.

The charge-sheet names Sunil Tudu, Budhram Mardi, Shriram Manjhi, Naresh Lohar, Alamgir Ansari, Lakhan Sardar, Joshep Purty, Annem Hassa Purti, Tabarak Ansari, Mangal Topno, and Soyna Singh Sardar.

Other named are: Jitrai Munda, Boyda Pahan, Rakesh Munda, Naina, Maharaj Pramanik, Amit Munda and Anal Da, an NIA official said, adding that all 18 are residents of Jharkhand.

Anal Da, the Central Committee Member and Secretary of Bihar Jharkhand Special Area Committee of CPI (Maoist), in collusion with other leaders of the outlawed group, had conspired the attack, according to the NIA official.

The recce of the place of incident was carried for around a month and final planning for execution was done at Arhanja forest on June 13, 2019, the official said, adding the Maoists had planned the minute details and carried out extensive rehearsals for the attack.

The plan was executed under the leadership of Maharaj Pramanik, Zonal Commander of Bundu Chandil Sub Zone, who had also enlisted the help of over ground workers and sympathisers of the CPI (Maoist), the NIA official said.

The attack was carried out by the CPI (Maoist) cadres in order to loot the arms and ammunition of personnel, further strengthen their organisation and also as a retaliation for the killing of one of their cadres -- Pradeep Swasi -- by the security forces, the official said, adding that further investigation in the case was underway.

