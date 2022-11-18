Jammu, Nov 18 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency on Friday filed a charge sheet against five members of The Resistance Front, an offshoot of the proscribed Lashka-e-Taiba terrorist organisation, here in a case related to seizure of arms in Srinagar's Chanapora locality in May.

The charge sheet against Aamir Mushtaq Ganie, Adnan Ahsan Wani of Srinagar, Ashaiq Hussain Hajam and Ghulam Mohideen Dar of Budgam and Faisal Munir of Jammu was filed before NIA special judge, Jammu, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Arms Act, a spokesperson of the federal agency said.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) said the case was initially registered as on May 23 at the Chanapora police station in Srinagar following the seizure of 15 pistols, 30 magazines and 300 rounds. The agency re-registered the case on June 18.

"Investigation has revealed that the five accused persons are cadres of the TRF (The Resistance Front), an offshoot of the LeT, proscribed terrorist organisation, who conspired to supply the consignments of arms, ammunition and funds to the terrorists of TRF/LeT to carry out target killings in Jammu and Kashmir thereby creating terror among the people," the spokesperson said.

The NIA said investigation has also revealed that the accused persons used to receive these arms consignments from Pakistan.

"It has been found that the accused persons are associated with their Pakistan based handlers/operative/commanders of LeT/TRF, and radicalised, motivated and instigated vulnerable youth to join terrorist groups in Kashmir," the spokesperson said.

The official said the seizure of incriminating material related to arms and ammunitions, chats about terror funds besides other material from the mobile phones of the accused persons, has established that they were engaged in terror activities for a long time and thereby, threatening the security, integrity and sovereignty of India.

