New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed chargesheet against five arrested Al-Qaeda operatives in conspiracy to carry out IED blast by the terror outfit in Uttar Pradesh.

The case relates to First Information Report filed by Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad on July 11 last year in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow which was re-registered by NIA on July 29 last year.

The chargesheeted accused are Museeruddin, Minhaj Ahmad, Shakeel, Mustaqeem, Mohammad Moid.

NIA investigation revealed that accused Minhaj Ahmad was radicalized online by two Al Qaida terrorists based in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Minhaj Ahmad had entered into a conspiracy with them for further recruiting members for Al-Qaeda affiliate AGH (Ansaar Gajwatul Hind) and for committing terrorist acts. He recruited Museeruddin into Al Qaida fold and involved him in the conspiracy for committing terrorist acts in UP," said the NIA.

Museeruddin and Minhaj Ahmad procured arms, ammunition, explosive material and conducted reconnaissance of vulnerable areas for carrying out blasts with an intention to wage war against the Indian government.

"Other three accused Shakeel, Mohd. Mustaqeem and Mohammad Moid aided and abetted Minhaj and Museeruddin in procuring weapons and ammunition, thus becoming a party in furtherance of the conspiracy," said the NIA. (ANI)

