New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) The NIA on Friday filed a supplementary charge-sheet before a special court in Mohali against a narco trafficker for his alleged involvement in supplying weapons and channelising proceeds of narcotics sale for furthering terrorist activities of Pakistan-based Hizbul-Mujahideen in Jammu and Kashmir, an official said.

Manpreet Singh of Amritsar has been charged with sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Arms Act and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

The case, registered in April last year in Amritsar, relates to the arrest of Hilal Ahmad Shergojri and seizure of a truck and recovery of Rs 29 lakh from his possession.

Shergojri was an over ground worker and close associate of Riyaz Ahmad Naikoo, the then commander of the Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) in Kashmir, who had come to Amritsar to collect funds that were proceeds of narcotics sale for furthering terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) official said.

Earlier, the NIA had filed a charge-sheet against 11 accused in the case.

Manpreet, a narco trafficker, was in close contact with other co-conspirators for supplying weapons and channelising the proceeds of sale of narcotics, the NIA official said.

During a search, 130 live rounds of 9mm calibre of Pakistani-origin were seized from his possession, the official said, adding that further investigation in the case continues.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)