Dakshina Kannada, July 28: Two persons were arrested and 20 others were detained by Karnataka police on Thursday in connection with the murder case of BJP activist Praveen Kumar Nettaru.

Karnataka Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) for Law and Order Alok Kumar and Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police (SP) Rishikesh Bhagavan Sonavane confirmed the arrest of the two and said that their connection with organisations is being investigated.

The arrested persons have been identified as Mohammad Shafeeq Bellare and Zakir Savanur. Zakir has a criminal case against him and investigation is on to ascertain the objective behind the murder and involvement of other individuals, stated SP Rishikesh Bhagavan Sonavane.

ADGP Alok Kumar explained that about 20 persons have been detained for questioning. The murder is being probed from all angles, he said. Both arrested accused are from Bellare town in Dakshina Kannada, he said. The deceased Praveen also hailed from Bellare city. Karnataka Police To Contact Students Sent Out of Pub by Hindu Activists in Mangaluru.

Sources explained that all the suspected individuals picked up by the police in connection with the murder have links with the Popular Front of India (PFI) and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI). However, there is no official statement from the PFI or police department on this.

According to sources, one of the arrested accused was seen wandering in the area just before the murder took place. When grilled, he had confessed to having passed on information to the killers. The police are also looking at involvement of forces operating from abroad.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra stated that it is a pattern in the border district of Kerala that criminals commit crimes and escape to their states. "To end this trend Kerala police department has to come forward. The state police are in touch with Kerala counterparts and one team has already gone to Kerala," he added.

Minister for Higher Education, Information Technology-Biotechnology, Dr C.N. Ashwathnarayan has declared Rs 10 lakh compensation to the bereaved family of BJP activist Praveen. B.Y. Vijayendra, BJP's state vice-president said that he will soon meet the family members to pay homage to the departed soul.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 28, 2022 04:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).