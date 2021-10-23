New Delhi [India], October 22 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday conducted searches in six districts of Jammu and Kashmir and arrested eight persons in Jammu and Kashmir Terrorism Conspiracy Case.

The agency conducted searches at 10 locations in Srinagar, Kulgam, Shopian, Pulwama, Anantnag and Baramulla districts of Jammu and Kashmir and arrested Adil Ahmad War, Manan Gulzar Dar, Hilal Ahmed Dar, Rouf Bhatt, Shaqib Bashir, Zamin Adil and Haris Nisar Langoo.

The case relates to conspiracy for undertaking violent terrorist acts in J&K and other major cities, by cadres of proscribed terrorist organisations Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Al Badr and their affiliates such as the Resistance Front (TRF), People Against Fascist Forces (PAFF).

The NIA had registered the case on October 10 and initiated the investigation. Till now 13 accused persons have been arrested in this case by the NIA.

Electronic devices, incriminating Jihadi documents and posters have been seized during the searches conducted during the day.

All the eight accused persons arrested are terror operatives of various proscribed terrorist organisations and have been instrumental in providing logistical and material support to terrorists, said the NIA. (ANI)

