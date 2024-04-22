New Delhi [India], April 22 (ANI): In a massive crackdown in the Jammu and Kashmir terror conspiracy case involving Pakistan-backed banned terrorist organisations and their offshoots, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday carried out searches at nine locations across Kashmir linked to hybrid terrorists and overground workers of newly-formed offshoots and affiliates of various proscribed terrorist outfits.Several digital devices containing large volumes of incriminating data and documents were seized during the raids conducted at the premises of the hybrid terrorists and Overground Workers (OGWs) linked with the newly-formed offshoots and affiliates of proscribed terrorist outfits such as Laskhar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Al-Badr and Al-Qaeda.

The digital devices and other data recovered during the searches are being scrutinized to expose and dismantle the complete conspiracy, said the NIA in a statement.

Also Read | Gujarat: Man Remarries With Wife’s Consent for Male Heir, Then Abandons Both Wives to Stay With Third Woman in Live-In Relationship; FIR Registered.

The anti-terror agency further mentioned that the premises of sympathizers and cadres of these organisations were also searched extensively.NIA teams cracked down on these properties and conducted elaborate searches this morning as part of its investigation in the case (RC-05/2022/NIA/JMU) registered by the anti-terror agency suo moto on June 21, 2022.

The case relates to a terror conspiracy involving plans by the banned terrorist organisations and their newly floated offshoots to unleash violence in Jammu and Kashmir by using sticky bombs, Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and small arms.Backed by their Pakistan-based masters and mentors, the NIA said, these outfits have been conspiring, in both physical and cyberspace, to carry out terror acts aimed at disturbing the peace and communal harmony in Jammu and Kashmir by radicalizing local youth and mobilizing overground workers.

Also Read | Excise Policy Case: Delhi High Court To Hear Arvind Kejriwal's Plea Challenging ED Summonses on May 15.

The outfits include the Resistance Front (TRF), United Liberation Front Jammu & Kashmir (ULFJ&K), Mujahideen Gazwat-ul-Hind (MGH), Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Fighters (JKFF), Kashmir Tigers, PAAF and others.

As per the NIA, all of the terror outfits are affiliated to the banned terrorist organisations and were floated as frontal outfits to carry out the nefarious agenda of the main militant groups after the latter was banned by the Government of India. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)