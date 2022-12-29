Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 29 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials on Thursday carried out raids at multiple locations including residences of second-rung leaders across of the banned Islamist outfit Popular Front of India in Kerala.

The raids, which started late last night are still underway, sources in the Kerala police said.

Multi-agency teams spearheaded by the NIA had arrested several functionaries including top leaders of the radical Islamic outfit in September in near simultaneous raids at multiple locations in 15 states for allegedly supporting terror activities in the country.

Officials then had described the mega crackdown as the "largest-ever investigation process till date" against the PFI.

