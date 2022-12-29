New Delhi, December 29: The Air India employees who have not been not handed over flats in Delhi's Vasant Vihar situated in the Air India colony are facing the fear of a salary cut.

People who are currently living here in the Air India colony are under deep stress and accuse the management of not giving proper maintenance. Air India Launches ‘FogCare’ Initiative To Minimise Disruption; Passengers Can Now Cancel Impacted Flights at No Extra Costs.

"We don't have water supply, no maintenance is the society we running shortage of security in the society. We are giving our own money for maintenance," Sukhjit Singh, a resident of the Air India colony told ANI. Air India to Launch New Flights to New York, Paris, Frankfurt in 2023.

According to sources, the government has asked Tata to deduct the salaries of those who are still occupying flats in Air India Colony. However, for residence vacant case is in the court and the matter is sub-judice.

