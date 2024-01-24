New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday seized a vehicle in a case relating to seizure of explosives along with arms and ammunition from the possession of four men linked with Pakistan-based 'listed terrorist' Harwinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda, a leader of the proscribed terrorist organisation Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), in Haryana in 2022.

The vehicle has been seized under the provisions of the 25 Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967, as 'proceeds of terrorism' in the NIA case.

The agency had registered the case after taking over the investigations from the Haryana Police on May 24, 2022 after the seizure of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and arms and ammunition at Bastara Toll Plaza in Haryana's Madhuban in May 2022.

On May 5, 2022, the Haryana Police recovered three IEDs, one pistol with two magazines, and Rs 1.30 lakhs cash from Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi, Amandeep Singh alias Deepa, Parminder Singh alias Pinder and Bhupinder Singh. They had stored the terror hardware consignment in a specially designed cavity in their Innova MUV for delivery in Adilabad, Telangana, on the directions of Rinda, a leader of the proscribed terrorist organisation Babbar Khalsa International (BKI).

During investigations, it was found that the accused persons, namely Gurpreet, Amandeep, Akash, Sukhbeer and Jarmalpreet had received multiple consignments of arms, ammunition, explosives, and narcotics sent by terrorist Harwinder Singh Sandhu from Pakistan through drones at pre-decided locations near the Indo-Pak border. (ANI)

