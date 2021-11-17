Kochi, Nov 17 (PTI) A special NIA court in Ernakulam on Wednesday convicted an Islamic State conspirator who had left India to join the ISIS terrorist organisation, an official said.

Nashidul Hamzafar (28) of Wayanad has been convicted under sections of the Indian Penal Code besides the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, an official of the premier investigation agency said.

The case pertains to activities of 14 youth from Kasaragod district of Kerala who along with their families had exited India between May and July, 2016 and joined the ISIS, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) official said.

In pursuance to the criminal conspiracy hatched with fugitive ISIS accused Abdul Rashid Abdulla, Ashfak Majeed and others, Hamzafar had exited India on October 3, 2017 and travelled to Muscat, Oman before travelling to Iran, the official said.

He then reached Kabul where he was detained by the Afghan Security Agencies in October, 2017 for illegally entering the country and attempting to join his associates in ISIS, the NIA official said.

In September 2018, the NIA arrested Hamzafar, after he was deported from Kabul. The NIA had filed a charge-sheet against him in March 2019, the official said.

Hamzafar pleaded guilty to all charges and the NIA special court convicted him, the NIA official said, adding that the quantum of punishment will be pronounced against him on November 23.

