New Delhi [[India], June 29 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday took over the investigation of the brutal murder of a tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Rajasthan's Udaipur who was hacked to death inside his shop by two men in broad daylight a day ago, officials said.

The anti-terror agency has also filed a First Information Report (FIR) under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act as well as various sections of the Indian Penal Code, a senior NIA official told ANI requesting anonymity.

The move comes soon after the Ministry of Home Affairs directed the NIA to take over the investigation of the case that shocked people across the country.

Making the announcement through its official Twitter handle, Home Ministry Office (HMO) said "MHA has directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take over the investigation of the brutal murder of Shri Kanhaiya Lal Teli committed at Udaipur, Rajasthan yesterday".

In the tweet, the HMO has also mentioned that "the involvement of any organisation and international links will be thoroughly investigated".

A four-member NIA team under the supervision of an Inspector General and a Deputy Inspector General (DIG)-rank officers have already taken details of the incident after reaching Udaipur last night.

The NIA team has started investigating from all possible angles.

The incident took place in Udaipur's Maldas area. Soon after committing the crime, the two accused posted a video on social media boasting about the "beheading" and threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi's life as well, police said.

The two accused were arrested within hours of the incident.

The assailants identified themselves in the video as Riyaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad.

In the video, Riyaz was seen attacking 47-year-old Kanhaiya Lal with a sharp-edged weapon while the other, Ghouse, recorded the crime on his mobile phone.

The victim reportedly had recently shared a social media post in support of Nupur Sharma-- former BJP leader who had made controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad.

Riyaz and Ghouse, both residents of Udaipur, were arrested from Bhim in the Rajsamand district.

Following the murder, local markets in the area were shut as the traders demanded justice for the victim.

Internet services are suspended in Udaipur and a curfew has been imposed.

A statewide alert has also been issued to all SPs and IGs to increase the mobility of forces and to maintain officers on the ground. (ANI)

