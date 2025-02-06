Pune (Mahasrashtra) [India], February 6 (ANI): NIBE Limited, a pioneering name in manufacturing critical systems for the defence sector, inaugurated its state-of-the-art Missiles Complex and Precision Machining (Small Arms Complex) facility in Pune on Thursday. The event also coincided with the celebration of the company's Foundation Day.

The event was graced by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, alongside Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Ministers Uday Samant, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil and Mahesh Landge.

Also Read | Haryana Shocker: 2 Men Tonsured by Villagers, Later Arrested, for 'Raping' Girl in Nuh.

Notable industry leaders such as JD Patil, Arun T Ramchandani, and top executives from L&T were also present on the occasion.

The newly launched facility is equipped with advanced Vertical Machining Centres (VMCs) with Computer Numerical Control (CNC), such as the Kairos V5 16000, and the BMV 50 and 60+ machines.

Also Read | February 6 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries: Know About Famous People and Celebrities Born on February 6.

These machines offer high capacity and precision, making them ideal for Defence and Aerospace applications, and will be used for the manufacturing of critical components of Small Arms systems, such as Light Machine Guns and Assault Rifles, as well as Missiles and Rocket Launcher structures.

The event marked a significant milestone in strengthening NIBE's unwavering commitment to excellence and progress in the sector.

Commenting on the launch, Ganesh Ramesh Nibe, Founder and Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of NIBE Limited said, "Today marked a transformative day not only for NIBE but for the entire defence industry. At NIBE, we have always envisioned a future where innovation meets advanced technology and a robust R&D facility. Our cutting-edge facilities are a testament to our relentless pursuit of excellence, innovation, and national security built with passion and perseverance. We were honoured to collaborate with esteemed partners and leaders to pave the way for a robust and secure future."

CM Devendra Fadnavis also spoke at the event and said, "The 'Make in India' campaign aims to facilitate investment, foster innovation, enhance skill development, protect intellectual property, and build best-in-class manufacturing infrastructure. The objective of the initiative is to promote India as the most preferred global manufacturing destination. As a proud contributor to India's self-reliance, NIBE is dedicated to developing world-class products in the defence and aerospace sectors, ensuring that innovation and quality go hand in hand."

Balakrishnan Govind Swamy, Chief Technological and Executive Officer (CT&EO) of NIBE Limited said, "The inauguration of our new facilities represents more than just a technological landmark; it embodies our commitment to pushing boundaries and redefining the landscape of defence and aerospace. Our state-of-the-art complex is designed to foster innovation, enhance operational capabilities, and contribute significantly to our nation's security. I am proud of our achievements and excited for the groundbreaking work that lies ahead."

After launching its Space Programme, "Earth Observation Satellite Constellation", through its subsidiary NIBE Space Pvt Ltd in September, NIBE Limited signed contracts for strategic partnerships with Thales Alenia Space and Black Sky and signed an MOU with Maharashtra Remote Sensing Application Centre.

Additionally, NIBE also announced an licensing agreement with DRDO for the transfer of technology of 35 Mountain Foot Bridge (including its Launching System), represented by Arun Chaudhary and Makarand Joshi, Director R&DE, Pune.

"I am extremely pleased that Thales Alenia Space will contribute to developing sovereign Earth Observation capabilities in India," said Herve Derrey, CEO of Thales Alenia Space.

"Supporting the deployment of India's first private Earth observation constellation means a lot to our company as this is Thales Alenia Space's first cooperation on an Indian space program. I would like to thank NIBE for putting its trust in our company. We look forward to making available our long-standing expertise and industrial capabilities in optical and radar sensors and start a promising Space cooperation with India," he added.

Established in 2021 under the leadership of Ganesh Ramesh Nibe, the company and its subsidiaries specialise in manufacturing a wide spectrum of Critical Components catering to the Defence industry such as fabrication of Structures and Sub-assemblies for programmes such as Modular Bridge, Rudder Blade Assembly, Pinaka Launcher, and MRSAM launcher, for the tri-services of Indian defence, to components of Electronic systems, Small arms (such as Assault Rifles and LMGs), and Space projects, for domestic as well as international applications.

NIBE Limited, along with its subsidiaries, is committed towards continuously refining and adapting its approach, positioning itself as a leader in the defence industry.

Moreover, in alignment with the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, NIBE Limited extends its commitment to fostering self-reliance in the defence sector. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)