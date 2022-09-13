Mumbai, Sep 13 (PTI) Mumbai Police's Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) has conducted raids and arrested three persons, including a Nigerian, for the possession of MD drugs worth over Rs 40 lakh, an official said on Tuesday.

Also Read | Human vs Crocodile in Gujarat! Four Men Fight Crocodile, Pull Villager Out of Its Deathly Jaws in Vadodara.

The trio was held from suburban Ghatkopar and Kalina in Mumbai, and Mumbra in the neighbouring Thane district.

Also Read | Hyderabad: Eight Dead After Electric Scooter Showroom Catches Fire; PM Narendra Modi, KT Rama Rao Announce Ex-Gratia (Watch Video).

Police seized 145 gram MD drug worth Rs 25 lakh from the two persons nabbed from Ghatkopar and Mumbra, and drugs worth Rs 18 lakh from the Nigerian, who has a criminal background, the official said.

A case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)