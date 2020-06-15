Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | Nine Fresh COVID-19 Cases in Nagaland; Count Rises to 177

Agency News PTI| Jun 15, 2020 07:46 PM IST
Kohima, Jun 15 (PTI) Nine more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Nagaland on Monday, taking the tally in the northeastern state to 177, Health and Family Welfare minister S Pangnyu Phom said.

Among the nine fresh cases, five are from Dimapur quarantine centre and four from Peren quarantine centre, he said.

The district wise break-up of COVID-19 cases are as follows - Dimapur 126, Kohima 29, Mon 9, Tuensang 5 and Peren with 8 cases.

Of the 177 coronavirus patients in the state, 85 are active cases while 92 have recovered.

Speaking on the "fast recovery" of COVID-19 patients in the state, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio told reporters, most of those who tested positive for COVID-19 were in the age group of 17 to 44 years. Since their immunity was strong, their recovery was faster, he said.

The 85 COVID-19 positive patients, who are in government facilities, are asymptomatic, he said.

"With the care given by frontline workers at the quarantine centres and COVID-19 hospitals and Care Centres, and the support extended by Naga civil societies and churches who are helping the government in preparing food for those in quarantine, we hope they will recover soon," the chief minister said.

Till Monday, Nagaland's recovery rate was 52 per cent.

"If we unitedly fight as Team Nagaland, we will win the battle against COVID-19," Rio asserted.

