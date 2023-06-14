Imphal (Manipur) [India], June 14 (ANI): At least nine people have been killed in the latest clashes between members of rival ethnic groups in Manipur, witnessing violence since last month, the police said on Wednesday.

"Last night around 11 pm, there was gunfire in the region. We have brought nine dead bodies," Sub-inspector of Sagolmang Police Station Md Imtiyaz told ANI.

As per the police official, as many as nine people have been injured in the fresh flare-up of violence in the state.

Imphal East SP Shivkanta Singh said those injured in the incident have been provided medical treatment.

"Nine people have been killed and 10 others injured in fresh violence this morning in Khamenlok. Those killed were all men. The post-mortem is being done. Treatment has also been provided to those injured," Singh told ANI.

Singh said that firing was heard in the area late on Tuesday night.Official sources said that the role of suspected militants in the killings is being probed.

They said the area in the jurisdiction of Imphal East has seen incidents of violence over the last two-three days.

Violence gripped Manipur on May 3, as clashes between Neitei and Kuki tribes were witnessed during a rally organised by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) to protest the demand for the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe.

However, Manipur Government on June 11 extended the ban on internet services in the crisis-hit state for another five days till June 15.

"The internet ban has been further extended for another five days to curb the spread of false news, rumours and misinformation through social media platforms which have the potential to disturb law and order situations in the state", stated an official release.

According to the statement, the internet ban has been extended till 3 pm on June 15.

Meanwhile, Manipur Information and Public Relations Minister DR Sapam Ranjan on Saturday said that no untoward incident has been reported from any part of the state in the last 24 hours indicating the return of normalcy in the state.

Union Home Minister visited Manipur for four days from May 29 and announced a series of measures to restore peace in the state.

He held meetings with Chief Minister N Biren Singh, leaders of various political parties, civil society, women and tribal groups and senior officials.

Shah had announced that a peace committee would be formed in the state.

Manipur has seen violence since early May following clashes during a rally organised by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) to protest against the demand for the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe category.

The Manipur High Court had asked the state government to consider including the Meitei community in Scheduled Tribes (STs) list. (ANI)

