Pune, Oct 21 (PTI) Nine more persons, including a Nigerian man and a former aide of gangster Chhota Rajan, have been arrested in connection with Rs 20 crore drug haul in Pimpri-Chinchwad area of Pune district, police said on Wednesday.

Earlier this month, the police had seized 20 kg of mephedrone worth Rs 20 crore at Chakan and arrested five people.

Also Read | India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue on October 27; Mike Pompeo, Mark Esper to Hold Talks With S Jaishankar and Rajnath Singh.

"We have now arrested nine more accused in the case, including Nigerian national Zubi Udoko and former Chhota Rajan aide Tushar Kale," said Krishna Prakash, commissioner of police, Pimpri Chinchwad.

Some of the accused were using a defunct biotech firm in Ranjangaon, which was owned by one of them, to manufacture the contraband, the official said.

Also Read | INS Kavaratti to be Commissioned Into Indian Navy by General MM Naravane at Vishakhapatnam Tomorrow; Know All Details About Anti-Submarine Warfare Stealth Corvette.

"During the investigation, it was found that the accused manufactured around 132 kg of mephedrone at the plant, of which 112 kg were already sold," he said, adding that the remaining 20 kg were seized by the police on October 7.

Kale, a former Chhota Rajan aide and another accused Rakesh Khaniwadekar, alias Rocky, were in planning to flee the country, but a lookout notice was issued and they were arrested, he said.

Khaniwadekar and Kale are the kingpins and the police have recovered around Rs 85 lakh from them, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)