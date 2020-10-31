Jaipur, Oct 31 (PTI) Rajasthan on Saturday recorded nine more fatalities due to the novel coronavirus, taking the death toll in the state to 1,907, while 1,780 new cases pushed the infection count to 1,96,993.

The state has now 15,251 active COVID-19 cases, according to a health department bulletin.

In Jaipur, the death toll has reached 373. It is followed by 183 in Jodhpur, 141 in Ajmer, 139 in Bikaner, 116 in Kota, 94 in Bharatpur, 75 in Pali, 71 in Udaipur, 57 in Sikar, 56 each in Nagaur and Alwar, 37 in Jalore, 35 in Barmer, 31 in Rajsamand, 30 each in Bhilwara and Chittorgarh, 29 in Dholpur, 28 in Jhunjhunu and 26 each in Banswara and Baran.

Among the fresh cases recorded on Saturday, 332 were from Jaipur, 289 from Jodhpur, 180 from Bikaner, 154 from Alwar, 95 from Nagaur, 84 from Sriganganagar, besides cases reported in other districts of the state.

