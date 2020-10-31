New Delhi, October 31: Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader and MCD in-charge Shri Durgesh Pathak on Saturday said that the BJP-ruled MCD should immediately release pension of 24,000 pensioners and they should stop doing politics over this issue. He also said that the condition of the families of pensioners is very bad, people are taking loans and breaking their savings for survival.

Shri Pathak said that these people had also moved the court to demand pension and on 21st September and the Delhi HC ordered the immediate release of pension to North MCD. He said that despite the HC order the BJP ruled MCD did not release the pensions. Shri Pathak said that the BJP ran MCD for 14 years and now they should give it to the AAP for one year, in one year you will see a changed MCD. Corruption in MCD Must Stop, Not Releasing Doctors' Salaries Is Utterly Shameful, Says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Shri Pathak said, "In Delhi, the BJP is ruling the MCD for the last 14 years and in these years the BJP has completely ruined the MCD. Today MCD is considered as the most corrupt department and as the most poorly governed department. In the last few months, we have witnessed how the BJP ruled MCD has not paid the salary of the Covid Warriors for which the doctors had to take the streets. But unfortunately, now the BJP ruled MCD is also not paying pension of their retired employees. We all know that retired people are completely dependent on this pension but the BJP ruled MCD is not giving pension to nearly 24,000 people for the last 5-6 months."

He said, "These old people are in massive trouble. Some of them are taking loans from the neighbours and some of them are breaking their savings to survive. We all know that the old people have a necessity of medical arrangements and due to this unfortunate behaviour of the BJP ruled MCD they are unable to get medical attention. Around September this year, these old people moved the Delhi High Court regarding the issue. On September 21 The Delhi High Court came down heavily on the North MCD and directed them to release the pension of these 24,000 people. Despite the High Court order, the BJP ruled MCD showed their insensitivity and did not pay the pension yet."

Shri Pathak said, "The BJP leaders have become so insensitive that they are only busy in diverting the attention from the real issues of the MCD and they are only concerned about blaming the Aam Aadmi Party government. I want to tell the BJP that you have run the MCD for the last 14 years and now for one-year handover the MCD to the Aam Aadmi Party. I want to ensure that we will present a different intensity in front of them. I also want to tell the BJP that the MCD should immediately release the pending pensions of these old people and no further politics on this matter should take place. It would be utterly shameful to do politics over the non-payment of pensions of 24,000 old people. We also demand that the BJP ruled MCD should immediately release all the pending salaries of every employee."