Idukki (Ker), Nov 30 (PTI) Tamil Nadu opened nine shutters of the Mullaperiyar dam on Tuesday morning after heavy rains in the catchment area of the reservoir, the District administration here said.

Also Read | Omicron Spread: Indian Government Offers Vaccine Supply, Other Help to Nations Affected by the New Variant.

The district administration said that at 10 AM, five out of the nine shutters were raised by 60 centimeters and the remaining were opened by 30 centimeters and to discharge around 2,300 cusecs of water.

Also Read | Omicron Scare: Bengaluru Family Robbed on Pretext of Administering Vaccine Against the New Variant.

The water level in the dam at 10.00 AM was 142 feet, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)