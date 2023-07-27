Janjgir–Champa, July 27: Nine empty wagons of a goods train derailed at Akaltara railway station in Chhattisgarh’s Janjgir-Champa district on Thursday, officials said. According to officials, the incident took place near the Akaltara yard section under the Bilaspur division of the South East Central Railway (SECR) Zone in the Janjgir–Champa district. Goods Train Derails in Chhattisgarh: Nine Empty Wagons of Freight Train Derail in Bilaspur Division, Restoration Work in Progress (Watch Video).

No injury or casualty was reported in the incident. Train movement on the section was however disrupted after the incident.

Goods Train Derails in Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh | Nine empty wagons of a goods train derailed near Akaltara yard under Bilaspur division in Janjgir–Champa district today; Restoration work underway pic.twitter.com/WuXvt5dVQM — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) July 27, 2023

Soon after the derailment, an accident relief train (ART) was sent to the spot and efforts are on to restore the movement of trains. "The exact reason behind the derailment is not clear, and restoration work is underway," added officials.

