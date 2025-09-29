Karur (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 29 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, along with Union Minister L Murugan and Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagenthran, on Monday met the families of those who died in the Karur stampede and assured them of all possible assistance.

Nagamani, grandmother of 5-year-old Pradeep, who died in the stampede, said that Nirmala Sitharaman met the family and advised her to take care of Pradeep's mother, who is still grieving.

Also Read | Zubeen Garg Death Case: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Issues Lookout Notices Against Organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta and Late Singer's Manager Siddhartha Sharma.

Speaking to ANI, Nagamani said, "She [Nirmala Sitharaman] came and met us. We told her we are in a very sad state. She advised me to take care of Pradeep's mother, who still could not come out of her sorrow."

Palaniammal, daughter-in-law of Arakani, who died in the stampede, said that Nirmala Sitharaman, along with Union Minister L Murugan, assured them of all assistance, adding that PM Modi had inquired about the incident.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh is No Longer ‘Bimaru’ State, It’s One of the Growth Engines of India, Says CM Yogi Adityanath.

"Nirmala Sitharaman came along with another Union Minister (L Murugan) and consoled us. She said that PM Modi inquired about the stampede and wanted to come here, but due to work, he sent ministers on his behalf to meet us and assured all assistance. She also said that for any help needed, we should contact the BJP district president," Palaniammal said.

The death toll from the stampede at Tamil Nadu Vetri Kazhagam leader Vijay's campaign rally in Tamil Nadu's Karur has risen to 41.

Among the deceased are 18 women, 13 men, five young girls, and five young boys. So far, 34 victims are from Karur district, two each from the Erode, Tiruppur, and Dindigul districts, and one from the Salem district.

The massive crowd at Vijay's rally on Saturday evening reportedly turned chaotic, triggering panic.

Several attendees fainted and were rushed to nearby hospitals. Sources had said that overcrowding at the venue led to the tragedy. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)