New Delhi, August 8: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member Nishikant Dubey will be the first speaker from the BJP on a no-confidence debate in Lok Sabha today, party sources said. Meanwhile, from Congress, Rahul Gandhi, whose parliamentary membership was restored on Monday, will open the discussion on the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha.

Rahul Gandhi was reinstated as Lok Sabha MP on Monday, three days after the Supreme Court suspended his criminal defamation conviction in the Modi surname case. The Narendra Modi-led NDA Government will face a no-confidence motion. The no-confidence motion was moved by the opposition parties of I.N.D.I.A bloc which was accepted by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Parliament Monsoon Session: Modi Government To Face No-Confidence Motion; Rahul Gandhi Likely to Open Debate in Lok Sabha Today.

According to sources, a time of 12 hours has been fixed for the discussion. The ruling BJP will get around seven hours to partake in the discussion and around one hour 15 minutes has been allotted for the Congress party. YSRCP, Shiv Sena, JDU, BJD, BSP, BRS and LJP have been given a total of 2 hours, which has been divided according to the number of party's MPs in the House. A time limit of 1 hour 10 minutes has been allotted for other parties and independent MPs. No-Confidence Motion Against Modi Government To Be Moved On August 8 by Congress-Led Opposition in Lok Sabha.

The debate on the no-confidence motion against the BJP-led government is likely to take place on August 8 and 9 in the Lok Sabha and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to give a reply on August 10. Opposition members have been seeking discussion under Rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha since the beginning of the monsoon session of Parliament on July 20.